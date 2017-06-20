Board of Education Special Meeting Agenda

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Agenda for Thursday, June 22

John Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn School

6:30 p.m. Executive Session

1. Matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statutes.

2. The purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding.

3. The appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official.

This is not a complete agenda & is subject to change. Community comments welcome.