Ardis Macaulay, age 75, died March 28, with her partner, Tom, present, at their village residence. They moved to Yellow Springs in 2018, leaving their long-time wooded property home in Miami County.

Ardis Susanne Macaulay, born July 26, 1948, was the loving daughter of Lila M. and John R. Jansen, of Chicago, who preceded her in death. She married Thomas Macaulay in 1969, and was the mother of Ian Macaulay, the grandmother of Juan Macaulay and mother-in-law to Ana Gaspar.

A gifted, intuitive and prolific visual artist, Ardis found great pleasure working in all media. She also loved writing and was an accomplished poet. Her creative process came from the spirit and was filled with joy and enthusiasm, reflecting her innate ability to craft visually stunning pieces and poignant poetry imbued with profound wisdom.

With a degree in visual art, and a trained art therapist, Ardis found her calling in working with high school students. She began her Ohio teaching career in 1973 at Tecumseh High School, then taught at Bethel High School while completing a master’s degree in art therapy, and later taught at Mechanicsburg High School, from which she retired. In her final teaching position, each term she taught photography, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, painting and 2-D design.

Ardis loved immersing herself in the beauty of the natural world and connecting with its many wonders. She frequently walked the wooded paths around her home, appreciating the numerous insect, tree, animal and flower species encountered, while discovering and collecting nature’s detritus “gems,” like a fallen autumn leaf with uniquely hued veins or one with an insect-created small, heart-shaped hole, and the sculpture-like forms of a pebble or a squirrel-nibbled nutshell.

A memorial gathering is planned to be held outdoors on the Friends Care Community campus this summer, with her family coming from Costa Rica. Former students, especially, are invited to this summer memorial gathering. To be informed when the event date is set, email thomas.macaulay@wright.edu. If you wish, to honor her memory, please donate in her name to any cause that you believe is improving the state of our collective existence.