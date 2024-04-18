Bulldog Sports Round-Up | April 12, 2024

BASEBALL

Bulldogs sidestep rain again

Weather continues to be the dictating force this season, causing multiple cancellations and rescheduling of games last week.

Varsity saw their Tri-County North game washed out, as well as their Thursday game against Trotwood. However, the Trotwood game was played on Friday, as the coaches had a back-up plan in place due to expected weather.

The Bulldogs took out their pent-up energy and frustration from the cancellations on the Trotwood Rams. They were also determined to avenge a tough loss in last year’s game. It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to let everyone know they were serious, as they posted eight runs in the first inning.

They continued the onslaught through the cool, breezy weather and into the darkening night. Senior Jake Ortiz-Thornton blasted three hits, while Mason Cline and Isaac Grushon added two each. The top of the lineup was unstoppable, as Grushon had four RBIs, followed by three from Ortiz-Thornton, two from Cline and another from Caleb Derrickson. The varsity team took a page from the middle school playbook, scorching the basepaths with 20 stolen bases, five of them from Derrickson. Freshman Oskar Dennis took advantage of his first varsity opportunity by adding a hit and a run of his own.

Ortiz-Thornton took the ball for his first start of the season. He did not disappoint, giving up only one hit and no earned runs, with seven strikeouts over his three-inning stint. Mateo Basora and Isaac Grushon both had strong one-hit performances, as they closed out the Rams in a 22–7 drubbing.

Saturday saw the Bulldogs travel to Franklin Monroe on a cool and windy day. The early game after a long, late-evening game the day before seemed to take its toll on the players.

Cline made his second start of the year and was solid, but not as effective as in his first start. Derrickson came in for the remaining one-and-a-third innings with a strong one-hit performance. Senior Antonio Chaiten led the team with two hits from the lead-off position, including a masterful bunt that the Jets had no prayer of fielding in time to get him at first. Freshman Kian Rainey played his usual very solid game behind the plate, making it look effortless, and adding two stolen bases of his own. In the end, the Bulldogs lost 10–0 in a game where the score did not reflect the way the game looked in person. The Jets’ hits seemed to find holes, while the Bulldogs hit consistently directly to the stout Jets’ defense.

The JV team had both of their games rained out last week, losing opportunities to play against Middletown Madison and Meadowdale.

The tight-knit middle school team overcame a couple of rainouts and continued their quest to remain undefeated. The home team hosted Jamestown for the first of three meetings this year.

Finn Turnmire made the start and gave up four unearned runs. It was a rough start for the Bulldogs as they got down early and trailed 11–1, then as much as 13–1 after three innings. Henry Babb pitched for one-and-a-third innings, giving up four hits, followed by a strong outing by Edwin Harrah, who pitched one-and-a-third innings and gave up no hits, with three strikeouts.

It was then that Coach Scott Fleming reminded his team of one of the program’s core values: perseverance. He enthusiastically reminded the players to never give up. The boys responded in spades, as strong hitting by Turnmire and Bryce Fleming powered the Bulldogs in a massive comeback. The middle schoolers continued their record-setting pace on the basepaths with 24 stolen bases. As the game neared the end, the Bulldogs made a miraculous comeback to finish on top with a 14–13 win.

Saturday saw the middle schoolers travel to Greenon to meet the Knights on their home field. They were determined to show that the great comeback from the day before was no fluke and would not adversely affect their performance.

Bryce Fleming started and pitched three-and-two-thirds innings, giving up two hits and three earned runs, with nine strikeouts. Each team put a run on the board in the first inning. The second inning ended with the Bulldogs up 2–1. At that point, Aaron White and David Torres took charge. Each of them had three hits and multiple RBIs on the night. The third inning was decisive as the Bulldogs went up 9–2, and never looked back.

Kai Kingsley came in to finish the job on the mound with a strong one-and-a-third innings, giving up only one run and sealing the deal. Torres had a breakout game, with extra base hits that included a double and a triple. The Bulldogs used their signature speed to post another 20-plus stolen base performance, finally vanquishing the Knights on their own field, 16–7.

—Coach Mitch Clark

SOFTBALL

Weather cancels games

The Yellow Springs Bulldogs softball team was supposed to begin its season last week, but unfortunately the team had all their games canceled for the week due to inclement weather. The weather stayed dry for the Bulldogs Tuesday, April 9, when the girls opened the season with a 15–12 win over Legacy Christian at the Athletics in Action softball field. Look for more details next week.

—Coach Jim Delong