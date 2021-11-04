Scare pair
- Published: November 4, 2021
On Sunday, Oct. 31, throngs of terrible monsters, pretty princesses and frightening figures of all kinds descended on Yellow Springs in want of treats and sweets.
Along with the typical trick-or-treating, this year’s Beggar’s Night featured a bonfire and live music at Gaunt Park and a haunted drive-through at the new fire station.
YSHS students Nevi Smith (left) and Gini Meekin were among the scary souls in the streets.
