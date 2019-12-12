Dec
Village Schools

Yellow Springs High School students hosted the 39th annual Senior Citizens Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 5. (photo by Carol Simmons)

Serving Seniors: the 2019 YSHS Senior Citizens Lunch

Yellow Springs High School hosted its 39th annual Senior Citizens luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the high school gym. The festivities included performances by the McKinney Middle School band and the new McKinney/High School choir as high school students served a meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and cooked veggies prepared by the school district’s cafeteria provider The Nutrition Group.


