Custody dispute puts Mills Lawn on lockdown

Mills Lawn School was put on external lockdown mid-day Friday, May 18, after Yellow Springs Police were called to the school in response to a volatile custody dispute, according to Superintendent Mario Basora.

Police officers were on the scene at least 90 minutes before the incident appeared to end peacefully.

According to Basora, who was at the scene, no weapons were involved and no one was injured.

Classes continued uninterrupted while the situation was taken care of, but external doors were locked.

A message sent by Mills Lawn School assured parents that the situation had been handled and that the parents had been removed from school grounds, adding, “to be extra safe and cautious, we are going to keep all kids inside the building, with doors locked, until dismissal. Further, we will have a police presence at dismissal to make sure everyone is safe going home.”