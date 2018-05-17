Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Obituaries

JoAnne White

Joanne White

Joanne White

JoAnne White, 84, died May 4, 2018. She was born to Marie and Joseph Woodford on May 25, 1933.

JoAnne is survived by her devoted daughters, Terra Omni and Cindy White. Her parents, beloved husband Howard, sister and brother all preceded her in death. 

Before receiving her master’s degree and becoming an elementary and middle school teacher, JoAnne was a secretary for the director of psychiatry at the Dayton VA Hospital. She taught for over 30 years at Shiloh and MacFarlane Schools, where she lovingly encouraged her students to do and be their best.

As a beloved yoga teacher, she encouraged her students to stretch themselves beyond their limitations.

A memorial service was held Monday, May 14, at Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home in Dayton.

JoAnne White

