ORDINANCES RE: REPEALING OLD SECTIONS & ENACTING NEW SECTIONS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on

Monday, May 7, 2018, gave preliminary approval by adopting as a part of their con-

sent agenda ordinances 2018-16; 2018-17; 2018-18; 2018-19; 2018-20 and 2018-21.

ORDINANCE 2018-16

• Repealing Chapter 1020.04(a) “Maintenance Requirements” of the Codi-

fied Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New

Chapter 1020.04(a) “Maintenance Requirements” (This ordinance brings

Chapter 1020.04 into conformity with ordinance 2017-09 regarding Sec-

tion 674.02 which changed the permissible height of any non-woody plant

growth from twelve to nine inches.)

ORDINANCE 2018-17

• Repealing Section 1248.01(a) “R-A, Low Density Residential District” of the

Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting

a New Section 1248.01(a) “R-A, Low Density Residential District” (This

ordinance removes the word “approximately” from the number of dwelling

units per acre in residential districts.)

ORDINANCE 2018-18

• Repealing Section 1260.04(a)(6) “Uses; Accessor y Buildings and Struc-

tures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio

and Enacting a New Section 1260(a)(6) “Uses; Accessor y Buildings and

Structures” (This ordinance adds the word “gross” to floor area to match

its definition.)

ORDINANCE 2018-19

• Repealing Section 1262.02(b) “Procedures: Public Notice” of the Codified

Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Replacing it With

a New Section 1262.02(b) “Procedures: Public Notice” (This ordinance

changes the staff member responsible for public notice from Clerk of

Council to Zoning Administrator.)

ORDINANCE 2018-20

• Repealing Section 1250.03 (a) “Spatial Requirements” of the Codified Ordi-

nances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section

1250.03(a) “Spatial Requirements” (This ordinance changes footnote 6 in

this section from “side” to “rear” yard to correct a previous error.)

ORDINANCE 2018-21

• Repealing Section 1262.08(e)(1) “Conditional Use Requirements: Resi-

dential: Accessor y Dwelling Units” of the Codified Ordinances of the

Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1262.08(e)(1)

“Conditional Use Requirements: Residential: Accessor y Dwelling Units”

(This ordinance changes the requirement for accessor y dwelling units

regarding appliances so that a microwave oven is not required in addition

to a stove, but may be substituted for a stove.)

Full text of ordinances can be found online at http://www.yso.com, or is available in the

Clerk’s office at 100 Dayton Street.

Brian Housh, President of Council