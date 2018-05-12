ORDINANCES RE: REPEALING OLD SECTIONS & ENACTING NEW SECTIONS
- Published: May 10, 2018
ORDINANCES RE: REPEALING OLD SECTIONS & ENACTING NEW SECTIONS
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on
Monday, May 7, 2018, gave preliminary approval by adopting as a part of their con-
sent agenda ordinances 2018-16; 2018-17; 2018-18; 2018-19; 2018-20 and 2018-21.
ORDINANCE 2018-16
• Repealing Chapter 1020.04(a) “Maintenance Requirements” of the Codi-
fied Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New
Chapter 1020.04(a) “Maintenance Requirements” (This ordinance brings
Chapter 1020.04 into conformity with ordinance 2017-09 regarding Sec-
tion 674.02 which changed the permissible height of any non-woody plant
growth from twelve to nine inches.)
ORDINANCE 2018-17
• Repealing Section 1248.01(a) “R-A, Low Density Residential District” of the
Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting
a New Section 1248.01(a) “R-A, Low Density Residential District” (This
ordinance removes the word “approximately” from the number of dwelling
units per acre in residential districts.)
ORDINANCE 2018-18
• Repealing Section 1260.04(a)(6) “Uses; Accessor y Buildings and Struc-
tures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio
and Enacting a New Section 1260(a)(6) “Uses; Accessor y Buildings and
Structures” (This ordinance adds the word “gross” to floor area to match
its definition.)
ORDINANCE 2018-19
• Repealing Section 1262.02(b) “Procedures: Public Notice” of the Codified
Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Replacing it With
a New Section 1262.02(b) “Procedures: Public Notice” (This ordinance
changes the staff member responsible for public notice from Clerk of
Council to Zoning Administrator.)
ORDINANCE 2018-20
• Repealing Section 1250.03 (a) “Spatial Requirements” of the Codified Ordi-
nances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section
1250.03(a) “Spatial Requirements” (This ordinance changes footnote 6 in
this section from “side” to “rear” yard to correct a previous error.)
ORDINANCE 2018-21
• Repealing Section 1262.08(e)(1) “Conditional Use Requirements: Resi-
dential: Accessor y Dwelling Units” of the Codified Ordinances of the
Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1262.08(e)(1)
“Conditional Use Requirements: Residential: Accessor y Dwelling Units”
(This ordinance changes the requirement for accessor y dwelling units
regarding appliances so that a microwave oven is not required in addition
to a stove, but may be substituted for a stove.)
Full text of ordinances can be found online at http://www.yso.com, or is available in the
Clerk’s office at 100 Dayton Street.
Brian Housh, President of Council
No comments yet for this article.