Mar
02
2024
Feature Photos

Photo by Matt Minde

The Aero Quartet — members Salvador Flores, soprano saxophone; Matthew Koester, tenor saxophone; Walt Puyear, alto saxophone; and Brian Kachur, baritone saxophone — performed Sunday, Feb. 4, the third ensemble in the 2023–24 Chamber Music in Yellow Springs series.

The program touched on a wide range of styles, from traditional to contemporary, showcasing the versatility and expressiveness of four saxophones playing in a realm usually reserved for string instruments.

