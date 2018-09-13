Sep
13
2018
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
High 82° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 84° / Low 67°
Wunderground.com
From the Print
Miami Township Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Altman, left, led local firefighters in organizing, and participating in, the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Antioch College last Saturday in the college’s historic main building. (Photo by Megan Bachman)

Miami Township Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Altman, left, led local firefighters in organizing, and participating in, the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Antioch College last Saturday in the college’s historic main building. (Photo by Megan Bachman)

Steps to remember

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Miami Township Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Altman, left, led local firefighters in organizing, and participating in, the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Antioch College last Saturday in the college’s historic main building. Each participant climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero to symbolically complete their climb. Proceeds benefitted the National Firefighters Foundation.

Related posts:

  1. Antioch College 156th Commencement
  2. A Carnival filled with Bliss
  3. Why they’re dahlias, dahlink, dahlias
  4. Not two-tired…

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: