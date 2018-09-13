Steps to remember
Miami Township Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Altman, left, led local firefighters in organizing, and participating in, the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Antioch College last Saturday in the college’s historic main building. Each participant climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero to symbolically complete their climb. Proceeds benefitted the National Firefighters Foundation.
