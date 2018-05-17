Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, May 21, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• For the Purpose of Discussion of the Potential Purchase of Real Estate.

REGULAR MEETING (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Ms. Wilson’s Fourth Grade class presentation on Village Housing. (10 min.)

CONSENT AGENDA (7:15 p.m.)

• Minutes of May 7, 2018 Regular Meeting

• Ord. 2018-22 Repealing Section 1266.03 “Permitted Signs” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1266.03 “Permitted Signs”

• Ord. 2018-23 Repealing Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D”

• Ord. 2018-24 Repealing Section 1284.08 “Definitions: R-S” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1284.08 “Definitions: R-S”

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:25 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2018-15 Approving the Editing and Inclusion of Certain Ordinances and Resolutions as Parts of the Various Component Codes of the Codified Ordinances: Approving Adopting and Enacting New Matter in the Updated and Revised Codified Ordinances: Repealing Ordinances and Resolutions in Conflict Therewith: Publishing the Enactment of New Matter; and Declaring an Emergency

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-16 Repealing Chapter 1020.04(a) “Maintenance Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1020.04(a) “Maintenance Requirements”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-17 Repealing Section 1248.01(a) “R-A, Low Density Residential District” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1248.01(a) “R-A, Low Density Residential District”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-18 Repealing Section 1260.04(a)(6) “Uses; Accessory Buildings and Structures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1260(a)(6) “Uses; Accessory Buildings and Structures”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-19 Repealing Section 1262.02(b) “Procedures: Public Notice” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Replacing it With a New Section 1262.02(b) “Procedures: Public Notice”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-20 Repealing Section 1250.03 (a) “Spatial Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1250.03(a) “Spatial Requirements”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-21 Repealing Section 1262.08(e)(1) “Conditional Use Requirements: Residential: Accessory Dwelling Units” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting a New Section 1262.08(e)(1) “Conditional Use Requirements: Residential: Accessory Dwelling Units”

• Reading of Resolution 2018-14 Creating an Economic Development Incentive Policy

• Reading of Resolution 2018-17 Awarding a Contract to Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors LLC for the Removal and Replacement of 11 Electrical Poles and Lines for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2018-18 Appointing Johnnie Burns Public Works Director

OLD BUSINESS (7:50 p.m.)

• Tobacco 21 Legislation Discussion (Housh: 20 min.)

• JSTF Mayor’s Court Recommendation (Hempfling: 20 min.)

• Fees for Event Services (Bates: 20 min.)

• Proposal for Legislation to Forgive First Late Fee Annually for Utilities (Kreeger: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:55 p.m.)

• Date for Work Session for Capital Projects (Housh: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:25 p.m.)*

• June 4:

+Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-22 Repealing Section 1266.03 “Permitted Signs” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1266.03 “Permitted Signs”

+Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-23 Repealing Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D”

+Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-24 Repealing Section 1284.08 “Definitions: R-S” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 1284.08 “Definitions: R-S”

+Diversity Outreach Hiring Policy Draft

+Utility Roundup Follow Up

+Proposal for Tree City Status

• June 18:

+Ordinance re: Small Cell Towers

+JSTF Proposal for Permanent Commission Status

+ESC Presentation on DCIC Progress and Next Steps

• July 16: ESC Presentation of Bylaws for DCIC

• Aug. 20: Resolution Approving DCIC Bylaws

*Future Agenda Items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.