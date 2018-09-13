World in the house

Last Saturday, Sept. 8, the World House Choir gave the second of four performances of ‘Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream,’ an oratorio that tells the story of a central, yet little-known, figure of the civil rights movement. Composer Steve Milloy was present, along with a standing-room-only crowd at Antioch College’s Foundry Theater. The piece was conducted by Jeremy Winston; narrator and soloists La’Shelle Allen and Keith Dean told the story in word and song.