music
Last Saturday, Sept. 8, the World House Choir gave the second of four performances of 'Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream,' an oratorio that tells the story of a central, yet little-known, figure of the civil rights movement. The piece was conducted by Jeremy Winston; narrator and soloists La'Shelle Allen and Keith Dean told the story in word and song. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Last Saturday, Sept. 8, the World House Choir gave the second of four performances of 'Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream,' an oratorio that tells the story of a central, yet little-known, figure of the civil rights movement. The piece was conducted by Jeremy Winston; narrator and soloists La'Shelle Allen and Keith Dean told the story in word and song. (Photo by Matt Minde)

World in the house

Last Saturday, Sept. 8, the World House Choir gave the second of four performances of ‘Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream,’ an oratorio that tells the story of a central, yet little-known, figure of the civil rights movement. Composer Steve Milloy was present, along with a standing-room-only crowd at Antioch College’s Foundry Theater. The piece was conducted by Jeremy Winston; narrator and soloists La’Shelle Allen and Keith Dean told the story in word and song. 

