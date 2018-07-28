Glen Helen to host Ohio scenic rivers documentary screening

Congress passed the National Scenic Rivers Act in 1968, and Ohio was the first state to pass scenic river legislation that same year, with the Little Miami River, which flows through Greene County, being the first river so designated in 1969.

Continuing a regional year-long celebration of the Little Miami River and its impact, Glen Helen Nature Preserve will host a screening of the hour-long documentary “Call of the Scenic River: An Ohio Journey,” from 2–3 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the Glen’s auditorium, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Filmed in 2012 by Ohio filmmaker Tom Mayor, the documentary explores the state’s natural waterways through the filmmaker’s own personal reflections as well as interviews with people who use, love, protect and preserve the state’s scenic rivers.

Popcorn and lemonade will be served, and books from the Little Miami Conservancy will be available for sale.

For more information, go online to http://www.glenhelen.org or /www.rivers.gov/rivers/little-miami.php.