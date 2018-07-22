VILLAGE JOB OPENING: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

The Administrative Assistant will suppor t various administrative depar tments as well as the Council Clerk’s of fice. This individual will work 20 hours per week during normal business hours and will include ever y Friday from 10-2.

Additional hours may be requested occasionally in accordance with vacation schedules. The Administrative Assistant is responsible for filing, assembling public records requests, assembling Council and other meeting packets, answering phones, scanning records and other duties as assigned.

The Administrative Assistant is expected to maintain a high degree of confidentiality regarding ever y aspect of of fice procedures, interactions and communications. The classification is “Regular Par t-time” with an hourly rate of $16.14. No fringe benefits are attached to this position. Applicants will have clerical experience, a high school diploma or GED and will be subject to background check and dr ug testing.

Résumé and cover letter should be sent to

ATTN: Ruthe Ann Lillich,

100 Dayton St. Yellow Springs, OH 45387, or rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us

NO LATER THAN NOON of JULY 23, 2018 for consideration.