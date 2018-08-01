PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:

• Rezoning Application – Antioch College is applying for a map amendment to rezone their property located at 117 East North College Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400 from E-I, Educational Institutions to R-C, High Density Residential for the construction of a Pocket Neighborhood Development.

• Conditional Use Application – Brittany Baum is applying for a conditional use hearing to add outdoor patio seating in conjunction with

a permitted restaurant located at 134/138 Dayton Street – Parcel ID

#F19000100110022800 and F19000100110023400 in the B-1, Central

Business District.

• Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for

amendments to the zoning code to clarify minor subdivisions, mini-

mum lot frontage requirements, tiny homes on wheels, and to add

driveway standards.

+ Amend Chapter 1226.11 Minor Subdivisions – to add formal action

by the Planning Commission in certain circumstances as determined

by the zoning administrator.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.02 (e) Minimum Lot Frontage – to clarify the

zoning code regarding minimum lot frontage requirements.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.03 (a) Parking and Storage – adding driveway

standards to the zoning code.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.04 (a) (13) Uses – striking driveway setback

language from this section of the zoning code.

+ Amend Chapter 1260.04 (a) (13) Uses – adding clarifying language

regarding tiny homes on wheels.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:

DATE: Monday, August 13, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Bryan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator