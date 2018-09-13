Click to share on Instagram (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dora Baker, of Yellow Springs, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Friends Care Center. Arrangements are pending at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

What's New?

Photos in the News Click here to view the most recent feature photos.

Previous issue’s stories

From the print Click here for articles from issues since 2010.

Search the News