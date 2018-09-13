Sep
Obituaries

Dora Baker

Dora Baker, of Yellow Springs, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Friends Care Center. Arrangements are pending at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

