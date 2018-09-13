Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER (7 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• NECCO of Dayton re: Foster Families Needed

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of September 4, 2018 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:25 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-30 Amending the Official Zoning Map with Rezoning Approval of Property Located at 117 East North College Street (PARCEL ID no: F19000100090029400) FROM “E-1” Educational Institutions TO R-C High Density Residential for the Construction of a Pocket Neighborhood Development

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-33 Enacting New Chapter 1023 Entitled “Trees” of the Codified Ordinances of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-35 Creating a Utility Roundup Program for the Village of Yellow Springs

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-36 Adding A New Section (b) to Section 452.20 of the General Offenses Code Prohibiting the Parking of Mobile Homes and Recreational Vehicles on Any Village Street, Alley, Highway or Other Public Place for Other Than the Expeditious Loading or Unloading of Said Vehicle

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-37 Creating a Tree Commission for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2018- 37 Accepting the Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying them to the County Auditor

• Reading of Resolution 2018-38 Adopting a Policy for Charging Misdemeanor Cases Into Mayor’s Court

SPECIAL REPORTS

• Report Out on Village Implicit Bias Training (Stokes: 5 min.)

• JSTF Biennial Report (Dewees: 10 min.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• Review of JSTF/Commission Proposal (Housh/Hempfling: 15 min.)

• Village Manager Search Process (Housh: 5 min.)

• Proposed DCIC Purpose Statement (Kreeger: 5 min.)

• Finance Committee Update (Kreeger 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:35 p.m.)

• Citizen Advisory Board Proposal (Kreeger/Stokes: 10 min.)

• Vote 16/Local Gun Control Proposals (Housh 10 min.)

• Proposal for Overhead Projector for Council Chambers (MacQueen: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:20 p.m.)*

• Oct. 1:

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2018-31 Mandating that the Use of Any Form of Surveillance Technology by Village of Yellow Springs Entities be Approved by Village Council

+ General Fund Budget Presentation

+ DCIC Plans Regarding Outreach to Stakeholders

+ Draft Village Manager Search Consultant RFQ

+ JSTF Biennial Report

+ Justice System Commission Proposal

• Oct. 15:

+ Enterprise and Special Revenue Presentation

+ Zoning Administrator Request for Zoning Change re: R-B to R-C/PUD (Home, Inc. Senior Housing)

+ Justice System Commission Proposal

+ DCIC Update

+ Recommendation re: Legal Services

• Nov. 5: Budget Workshop with Revisions

• Nov. 19: Presentation and First Reading of Ordinance Approving the 2019 Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

• Dec. 3: Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance Approving the 2019 Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.