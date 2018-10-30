Oct
31
2018
Rain
Wednesday
High 63° / Low 46°
Rain
Thursday
High 48° / Low 43°
Wunderground.com
Infrastructure & Services

Water boil advisory for south end of town

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From the Village of YS:

Due to loss of pressure in the distribution lines, a water boil advisory has been issued for the following streets until further notice:

• Kahoe Lane
• Mercer Court
• Southview Drive
• Miami Drive
• Lisa Lane
• Brookside Drive
• Southgate Drive
• Randall
• Spillan Road
• Hyde Road

Drinking water is available for pick-up by the affected residents at the YS Police Department.

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

×

The Village of YS has issued a water boil advisory for residents in the south end of the village. Click to read more.

%d bloggers like this: