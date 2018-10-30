Water boil advisory for south end of town
- Published: October 30, 2018
From the Village of YS:
Due to loss of pressure in the distribution lines, a water boil advisory has been issued for the following streets until further notice:
• Kahoe Lane
• Mercer Court
• Southview Drive
• Miami Drive
• Lisa Lane
• Brookside Drive
• Southgate Drive
• Randall
• Spillan Road
• Hyde Road
Drinking water is available for pick-up by the affected residents at the YS Police Department.
