Water boil advisory for south end of town

From the Village of YS:

Due to loss of pressure in the distribution lines, a water boil advisory has been issued for the following streets until further notice:

• Kahoe Lane

• Mercer Court

• Southview Drive

• Miami Drive

• Lisa Lane

• Brookside Drive

• Southgate Drive

• Randall

• Spillan Road

• Hyde Road

Drinking water is available for pick-up by the affected residents at the YS Police Department.