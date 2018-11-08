REPEALING SECTION 1040.12 “UTILITY ROUND UP FUND” AND ENACTING NEW SECTION 1040.12 ENTITLED “UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM” CREATING A UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM

ORDINANCE 2018-35, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on

Monday, October 1, 2018, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing

on Monday, October 15, 2018, in the Br yan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, the Village of Yellow Springs accepts payments from customers

for each of its utilities, and

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs, through Ordinance 2018-

34 established a fund whereby utility customers can choose to overpay their utility

bills by rounding their payments up to a whole dollar amount and such overpay-

ments are then allocated to a designated fund with monies held for the benefit of

qualifying utility customers of the Village who are in need and who request financial

assistance in paying a delinquent utility bill, and

WHEREAS, new Section 1040.12 establishes the program whereby funds may

be administered,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW

SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. A Utility Round Up Program is hereby enacted to read as set forth

in the attached Exhibit A*.

Section 2. The Village Finance Director shall establish procedures relating to

the administration of the Utility Round Up Program.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall take effect at the earliest time allowed by law.

Brian Housh, Council President

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s

office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.