Election Results 2018: How the village voted

Hometown candidate elected governor

Yellow Springs native Mike DeWine was elected governor of Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 6, although he garnered only 10 percent of votes in his hometown. The Republican Attorney General prevailed with 2,187,619 votes to Democrat Richard Cordray’s 2,005,627 votes, winning 51 to 46 percent.

In Yellow Springs, Cordray took 88 percent of the vote, 2,038, while DeWine only got 236 votes. DeWine narrowly lost Miami Township, 368 to 377 votes.

DeWine, a 1965 graduate of Yellow Springs High School, has deep roots in the village but has long resided in Cedarville Township. He earned 61 percent of the votes in Greene County to Cordray’s 35 percent.

DeWine ended his campaign with a stop at Young’s Jersey Dairy just north of Yellow Springs on Monday night. At Young’s, DeWine told the crowd that he would be first person from the Miami Valley to be elected governor in 100 years, referring to the tenure of Daytonian James Cox.

DeWine started his political career in 1976, when he was elected Greene County Prosecutor. It was the last time DeWine was supported by a majority of village voters. He has also served as an Ohio state senator, U.S. congressman, U.S. senator and lieutenant governor.

DeWine’s win was part of a sweep of statewide offices by Republicans, with the exception of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, who earned a third term with 53 percent of the statewide vote.

Yellow Springs, which votes overwhelmingly Democratic, is represented by Republicans at nearly every level of government outside of the village, from the county to the Ohio statehouse to Congress. Ohio is represented by one Republican and one Democratic Senator.

However, two Democrat judges up for election to the Ohio Supreme Court won their seats — Michael P. Donnelly and Melody J. Stewart.

Local

School levy renewal passes

Yellow Springs Schools got a win at the polls Tuesday, as district voters overwhelmingly approved the renewal of a five-year, 1.2-mill permanent improvement levy originally introduced in 2008 and renewed in 2013.

According to the Greene County Board of Elections, the final unofficial vote tally was 2,050 in favor (76 percent) to 652 (24 percent) against.

The levy raises about $138,000 a year for capital expenditures, such as building repairs and major purchases.

Being a renewal, the measure will not raise taxes. According to figures from the county auditor’s office, the levy costs district homeowners just under $31 a year for each $100,000 of appraised property value, or about $54 annually for a property appraised at $175,000.

School board member Steve Conn said the district is “delighted” that the levy passed. “It was a necessary levy, and we’re particularly pleased with the size of the passage,” he said Wednesday morning.

County

Villager Williams retains clerk’s seat

Greene County Clerk of Courts incumbent AJ Williams, handily hung onto his seat against challenger Cyndi Pauwels Tuesday. Both candidates are Yellow Springs residents.

Republican candidate Williams earned 63 percent of the vote, with 40,846 ballots cast in his favor, while Democrat Pauwels had 37 percent, with 24,232 votes, according to the Greene County Board of Elections final unofficial results.

Local voters in the Village and Miami Township went 81 percent for Pauwels and 19 percent for Williams.

Williams, formerly of the county auditor’s office, was appointed to the court clerk’s position after the retirement in December of longtime Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur. He has said that he plans to continue efforts begun by Mazur to streamline county records keeping while also working to make the courts system more understandable to the public.

Both he and Pauwels expressed a desire to make the public’s encounters with the courts system as sympathetic and easy to navigate as possible.

Treasurer elected to Commission

With the spring primary defeat of Board of County Commissioner’s incumbent Alan Anderson, the three-person county board was going to get a new member.

Voters chose the Republican candidate, Dick Gould, over Democrat Susan Lopez.

Gould, county treasurer for the past eight years, took 63 percent of the county vote, to 37 percent for Lopez, a program manager of a family resource center in Bellbrook.

Local voters, however, went 81 percent for Lopez and 19 percent for Gould.

Career center bond approved

Voters approved a 1.03-mill bond for the Greene County Career Center to build a new $80-million center in Xenia to expand its aerospace training initiative. The vote was 35,555 in favor and 29,252 against, or 55 to 45 percent.

Local voters supported the measure at a higher rate, 65 to 35 percent, while Miami Township approved it with 54 percent.

After the new center is complete, the current facility on West Enon Road four miles from Yellow Springs will be sold, career center leaders have said.

Four county levy renewals pass

A slate of levies that provide social services in Greene County were renewed by county voters. Voters went for the measures by the following margins:

— 62–38 percent to renew a 0.5-mill levy for Greene Memorial Hospital (80–20 in YS)

— 74–26 percent to renew a 1.5-mill children services levy (89–11 in YS)

— 75–25 percent to renew a 1.4-mill for the Council on Aging levy (91–9 in YS)

— 67–33 percent to renew a 3.5-mill levy for the county developmental disabilities agency (83–17 in YS)

State Representative

Ohio District 73 goes to Perales

The hard-fought race for 73rd District State Representative went to Republican Rick Perales by a margin of 60 to 40 percent over Democrat Kim McCarthy. Incumbent Perales has held the office since 2012 and is now in his fourth, and final consecutive term. Yellow Springs supported McCarthy at 91 percent over 9 percent for Perales.

U.S. Congress

Turner re-elected by Ohio District 10

Long-time incumbent Mike Turner (R) defeated challenger Theresa Gasper (D) for the 10th U.S. Congressional District by a statewide margin of 56 to 42 percent. In Greene County, voters favored Turner 64 to 34 percent. In Yellow Springs, Gasper received 90 percent of votes. Turner first went to the U.S. House in 2002.

State

State Issue 1 fails

Ohio voters soundly defeated a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have reduced charges and penalties for nonviolent drug offenders in favor of treatment.

According to the Ohio secretary of state’s office, the final unofficial results statewide were 1,568,347 (37 percent) for the measure and 2,716,958 (63 percent) against. Greene County percentages were similar, according to he Greene County Board of Elections, dividing 36 percent for and 64 percent against.

Local voters in the village and Miami Township, however, went 74 percent in favor and 26 percent against the measure.

Although the ballot initiative began as a nonpartisan response to consequences of the opioid epidemic — particularly the human and economic costs of overburdened courts and overcrowded prisons — many law enforcement agencies came out against the measure.

Brown re-elected to U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican candidate Jim Renacci, by a statewide margin of 53 to 47 percent in Tuesday’s election. In Greene County, Renacci actually outpolled Brown by 56 to 44 percent. Brown won the village by 93 to 7 percent.

Brown has held the office since winning the 2006 election, defeating then incumbent Mike DeWine.

LaRose takes Secretary of State post

Ohio’s new Secretary of State is Republican Frank LaRose, who defeated Democrat Kathleen Clyde by a statewide margin of 51 to 47 percent. In Greene County, the margin was wider: 60 to 37 percent. Clyde did carry Yellow Springs as expected by a commanding 92 percent. LaRose succeeds Jon Husted, who won his bid for Lt. Governor under Mike DeWine.

Yost succeeds DeWine as AG

Republican Dave Yost will take the state’s top legal position in January, having defeated Steve Dettelbach in Tuesday’s race with 52 percent of the statewide vote. Yost claimed 62 percent of Greene County votes. Dettelbach received 90 percent Yellow Springs precinct votes. Yost replaces two-term Attorney General DeWine.

Sprague wins Ohio Treasurer race

Republican Robert Sprague will assume the role of Ohio Treasurer in January, having defeated Rob Richardson in Tuesday’s race by 54 to 46 percent statewide. In Greene County, Sprague boasted an even wider margin of 63 to 37 percent. However, Richardson carried Yellow Springs with 90 percent of the vote. Sprague replaces controversial two-term treasurer Josh Mandel.

Supreme Court

Donnelll, Stewart headed to Supreme Court

Democrats Michael P. Donnelly and Melody J. Stewart were both elected to a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. Donnelly’s statewide margin was 60 to 40 percent. His victory was more narrow in Greene County, 56–44, while he won the village with 86 percent of the vote. Stewart won Yellow Springs with 81 percent of the vote, lost Greene County 43–57, and won the state 52–48.

Local precinct breakdowns will be available in next week’s News.