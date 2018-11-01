Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, November 5, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss. NOTE: Agenda items may be changed at the pleasure of Council during Review of Agenda. This is done with attention to the need to give the public time to engage, and is kept to a minimum.

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of October 15, 2018 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:25 p.m.)

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-39 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Third Quarter of 2018

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-40 Repealing Section 1284.09 “Definitions: T-U” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1284.09 “Definitions: T-U”

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-41 Repealing Section 1260.04 “Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1260.04 “Uses”

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-42 Repealing Section 1260.03 “Parking And Storage” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1260.03 “Driveway Standards, Access Easements, Parking And Storage”

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-43 Repealing Section 1260.02 “Dimensional Provisions” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1260.02 “Dimensional Provisions”

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-44 Repealing Section 1226.11 “Minor Subdivisions” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1226.11 “Minor Subdivisions”

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-45 Repealing Section 1226.12 “Replats” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1226.12 “Replats”

• Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-46 Repealing Section 1226.13 “Subdivision Fees” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Adopting New Section 1226.13 “Subdivision Fees”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-47 Mandating that the Use of Any Form of Surveillance Technology by Village of Yellow Springs Entities be Approved by Village Council

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-48 Repealing and Replacing Sections 1042.01(I)(1)(2)(3)&(4) of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Thereby Eliminating the Kilowatt-Hour Tax Adjustment Portion of the Compensation for Customers Supplying Energy to the Village from On-Site Solar or Wind Generators

• Reading of Resolution 2018-39 Approving Recommended Housing Goals

• Reading of Resolution 2018-40 Approving the Annual Distribution of Flour and Sugar to Village Widows and Widowers

SPECIAL REPORTS (8 p.m.)

• Enterprise and Special Revenue Fund Presentation (Harris: 15 min.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Draft EPA Letter from Environmental Commission (MacQueen: 10 min.)

• Justice Commission Discussion (Hempfling: 10 min.)

• Open Council Seat Process Discussion (Housh: 10 min.)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.