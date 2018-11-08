VILLAGE JOB OPENING: PLANNING COMMISSION
- Published: November 8, 2018
OPENING: PLANNING COMMISSION
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to
Serve on Planning Commission.
O P E N I N G S : 1 — eligible candidates should have a background or training
in one or more of the following: land use; architecture; development, contract-
ing or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law
T E R M : 5 years
M E E T I N G S : 2nd Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
