World House Choir seeks new voices

The World House Choir will welcome new singers on Monday, Dec. 3, beginning with a short orientation and voice placement at 6:30 p.m. at the Foundry Theater on the Antioch College campus. The choir is a diverse, multi-cultural, mixed-voice choir whose repertoire is drawn from different traditions. The choir’s mission is to perform music that motivates and inspires communities toward justice, diversity, equality and inclusion.

Rehearsals are held Monday evenings, 7–8:30 p.m. Free childcare is offered on-site during rehearsals to make the choir more accessible to young families and people with children. For more information, visit http://www.worldhhousechoir.org.

The choir sings annually at several local Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs, including at area prisons. Much of the choir’s repertoire in the coming months will center on the environment, and the singing season will culminate in September 2019 with concerts featuring “Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth,” along with performances of original compositions written expressly for the World House Choir.

A CD of the choir’s 2018 performance of “Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream” will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 10.