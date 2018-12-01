YSPD warns of automobile break-ins

The Yellow Springs Police Department put out a Hyper-reach alert Saturday afternoon warning about a rash of automotive break-ins in the village.

According to a YSPD dispatcher, most all of the vehicles were “unsecured;” villagers are advised to lock their cars, to remove any valuables, to remain vigilant and to contact village police by dialing 911 to report thefts or if they suspect anything. Break-ins have been reported over the last two weeks, and are not limited to any specific area.

The Greene County Hyper-reach Alert notification system automatically calls local phone numbers and some mobile devices; residents are encouraged to sign up to receive weather and community alerts via telephone or email: https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=32861

Villagers can also contact the Yellow Springs Police Department with non-emergency related questions at 767-7206.