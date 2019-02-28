The Village of Yellow Springs street crew worked late into the night on Sunday, Feb. 24, to clear Dawson Street after a 50-foot-tall evergreen uprooted and fell over in high winds earlier in the day. The tree fell so hard that a branch punctured the asphalt.

Village electric line workers were also out during the wind storm, making sure the electricity was working properly after two separate communitywide outages struck the Dayton Power & Light transmission lines that feed the village. Village Public Works Director Johnnie Burns said the event was not as bad as it could have been, and that recent municipal efforts to replace old electric poles and trim trees near power lines may be paying off.

A peak wind gust of 55 miles per hour was observed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at 6:06 p.m. while a peak gust of 57 mph hit the Dayton International Airport at 3:35 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office. That difference in time is notable, according to meteorologist Kristen Cassady. “One of the things that was unique about the event was the longevity of it,” she said. “Usually if you’re going to get 50 to 60 mile per hour winds they will occur over a short period of time.”