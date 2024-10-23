Over the river and through the woods
- Published: October 23, 2024
To Agraria’s Farm we go!
On Sunday, Oct. 6, the ribbon was cut on the new, mile-long multi-modal path — lovingly dubbed Mary’s Way, after the late Mary Donahoe — that connects the Yellow Springs High School campus to Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice and Hall Hunger Initiative.
The paved path winds through wooded copses, rolling farmland and over the Jacoby Creek.
