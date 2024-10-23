Oct
23
2024
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Over the river and through the woods

To Agraria’s Farm we go!

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the ribbon was cut on the new, mile-long multi-modal path — lovingly dubbed Mary’s Way, after the late Mary Donahoe — that connects the Yellow Springs High School campus to Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice and Hall Hunger Initiative.

The paved path winds through wooded copses, rolling farmland and over the Jacoby Creek. 

