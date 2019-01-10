PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Monday, January 14, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

COMMUNICATIONS

• William and Carolyn Bradford re: Replat Concern

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

1. Conditional Use Chapter 1262.08 (e) (1) Specific Requirements

– Jennifer Horner and Charles Sides of 207 N. Winter Street in the R-B,

Moderate Density Residential District, have submitted an application for

an accessor y dwelling unit. Parcel ID # F19000100110017300

2. Replat Application – An application for a replat as specified in Chapter

1226.12 of the Planning Code has been submitted by Chris and Whitney

Till of 212 West Center College Street allowing for an uncommon lot

configuration and following the additional criteria specified in Design

Standards Chapter 1226.06 (a) (5) of the Planning Code to combine

three lots into two lots for the purpose of creating a buildable lot.

Parcel ID # F19000100080004300; F19000100080004200;

F19000100080004100 in the R-B, Moderate Density Residential District.

OLD BUSINESS

• Infrastructure Q and A with Public Works Director Johnnie Burns.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-

tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any

person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of

Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.com for

more information.