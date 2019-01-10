Thermography
Jan
11
2019
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 32° / Low 26°
Snow
Saturday
High 30° / Low 26°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Planning Commission
Monday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.

• Energy Board
Tuesday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m.

• Environmental Commission
Wednesday, Jan. 17, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

No related posts.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: