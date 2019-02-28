Bulldog sports round-up — Feb. 28, 2019

Winter sports athletes to be honored

Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School will honor this season’s athletes at the annual Winter Sports Awards Night on Thursday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. in the high/middle school gym.

—Nate Baker, athletic director

BASKETBALL

Girls varsity players earn recognition

Freshman Angie Smith, a standout this year on the girls varsity basketball team with 530 points for the season, has been named co-player of the year in the Metro Buckeye Conference, or MBC, in which she also was selected for First Team All District

In addition, the Dabbelt Report, a girls basketball online media outlet, named Smith one of 22 players on the All-Area First Team for Division 4. Dabbelt also named Smith one of five players to its All-Area Freshman Team, saying that “her future looks bright.”

Smith, who is expected to receive more awards this week, also achieved the 15th all-time ranking by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, or OHSAA, for successful free throws, at 190.

Aaliyah Longshaw, also a freshman, was named to the Second Team All Conference; and Haneefah Jones, a sophomore, received the MBC Sportsmanship Award.

—Nick Minnich, assistant coach