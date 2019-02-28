Thermography
The Yellow Springs High School girls 400-meter freestyle relay squad of, from left, Eden Spriggs, Jude Meekin, Sara Zendlovitz, and Natalie Galarza prepped before their event at the district meet, held on Friday, Feb. 15, at Miami University. The team finished in 21st place. It was the fourth year in a row that YSHS qualified for that relay event. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Bulldog sports round-up — Feb. 28, 2019

Members of the YSHS swim team — and a few friends — sat together in the Dog Pound to cheer on the boys varsity Bulldogs during senior night, Saturday, Feb. 16. Front row, from left: William Gregor, Eden Spriggs. Second row, from left: Cierra Richeson, Miami Valley School student Samuel Todd, Dylan Rainey, David Walker. Third row, from left: Sokhna Sene, Sara Zendlovitz, Natalie Galarza, Jude Meekin. Top row, Trystan Burch. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Winter sports athletes to be honored

Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School will honor this season’s athletes at the annual Winter Sports Awards Night on Thursday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. in the high/middle school gym.

—Nate Baker, athletic director

BASKETBALL

Girls varsity players earn recognition

Freshman Angie Smith, a standout this year on the girls varsity basketball team with 530 points for the season, has been named co-player of the year in the Metro Buckeye Conference, or MBC, in which she also was selected for First Team All District

In addition, the Dabbelt Report, a girls basketball online media outlet, named Smith one of 22 players on the All-Area First Team for Division 4. Dabbelt also named Smith one of five players to its All-Area Freshman Team, saying that “her future looks bright.”

Smith, who is expected to receive more awards this week, also achieved the 15th all-time ranking by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, or OHSAA, for successful free throws, at 190.

Aaliyah Longshaw, also a freshman, was named to the Second Team All Conference; and Haneefah Jones, a sophomore, received the MBC Sportsmanship Award.

—Nick Minnich, assistant coach

