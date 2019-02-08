Coroner rules local death accidental

This week the Greene County Coroner concluded its investigation of the fatal shooting of resident Kenneth Livingston on Dec. 13, 2018.

Coroner Kevin Sharrett ruled that Livingston’s death was an accident, according to a coroner’s verdict released to the News today. The 40 year old died of acute ventricular dysrhythmia and a contact gunshot wound of the head, the coroner found.

Local police and several witness had previously said that Livingston’s death appeared to be self-inflicted and accidental.

The full coroner’s report and autopsy findings are not yet available due to an ongoing investigation by the Yellow Springs Police Department. According to YSPD Chief Brian Carlson today, the YSPD is still awaiting three lab results to conclude its investigation into the matter.