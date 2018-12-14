Villager found dead from gun shot wound

According to the Yellow Springs Police Department today —

On Thursday, Dec. 13, at 10:27 p.m., the YSPD received a 911 call about a person being shot at 111 ½ Corry St in Yellow Springs. Police responded and found a male laying on the balcony of that address with a gun shot wound to the head. An investigator from the Greene County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and identified the victim as 40-year-old Kenneth Livingston of Yellow Springs.

Livingston’s death was apparently the result of self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to the YSPD, and it could have been accidental. The Yellow Springs Police Department is investigating in cooperation with the Greene County Coroner’s Office.