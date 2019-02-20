Schools closed today, Wednesday, Feb. 20

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 5:45 a.m. this morning to close village schools on Wednesday, Feb. 20, due to significant snow accumulation and slick road conditions.

The Antioch School and the Children’s Center have not yet indicated a change in schedule.

The National Weather Service reports freezing rain and sleet, along with about 2 inches of snow. High temperatures near 43ºF and 100% chance of precipitation ensure very slick road conditions, making driving hazardous. Melt is not expected until later in the day.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for cancellations or delays of after-school activities.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.