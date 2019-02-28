Thomas L. Johnston, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Friends Care Center. He was 71.

Thomas was born on Nov. 21, 1947, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of the late David F. and Patricia (Curfet) Johnston. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Rita Johnston; son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Christina Johnston; grandchildren, Cobi Haverfield, Kyle Johnston and Kayden Johnston; and sister and brother-in-law, Marceil and Richard Caltabelotta.

Thomas was an auto technician for many years and loved riding motorcycles. He enjoyed his trips to Gatlinburg with family and friends and will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Viewing was held on Monday, Feb. 25, at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, followed immediately by a graveside service at Glen Forest Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.