Four new Yellow Springs art shows to host receptions March 15

Nearly concurrent opening receptions for four new art exhibitions in Yellow Springs will create a mini art stroll experience for visual art lovers wanting to catch them all Friday evening, March 15.

• The first to begin will be in the Yellow Springs Senior Center’s Fireplace Room Art Gallery. “Tom Verdon, A Tiny Retrospective: My 20 Years of Painting” will feature a collection of oil paintings created by villager Tom Verdon over the last two decades. The exhibition runs March 15 through April 30; Friday’s opening reception is 4:30–7:30 p.m., and Verdon will be on hand to answer questions about his work. Regular senior center hours are 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. weekdays.

• Down the street, on the corner of Xenia Avenue and Dayton Street, Village Artisans Gallery is presenting its members show, “The Shade of Water: The Importance of Clean Water,” through April 1. The reception will be 6–9 p.m. Friday. Village Artisans challenged its members to create artwork of a “watery” nature, in a variety of media, with the goals of reflecting water’s beauty and reaffirming the importance of protecting this precious resource, both locally and globally. YS Artisans’ shop hours are 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon–5 p.m. Sundays.

• Across Dayton Street from Village Artisans is the Yellow Springs Arts Council Community Gallery, where “Lifeworlds II,” photography by John Lundy, will be on display March 15–April 14. A Canadian photographer, philosopher and social theorist, Lundy lived in Europe before moving to the village in 2018 to teach at Antioch University. The exhibition is a retrospective collection of Lundy’s photographic work over the last decade. Regular gallery hours are 1–4 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays. The opening reception will be 6–9 p.m. Friday.

• “Wanderings and Weavings,” a collection of watercolor landscapes and abstract weavings by artist Tim Ryan, is currently on display through May 28 in the Glen Helen Building at Glen Helen Nature Preserve. According to a press release: “His art reflects the beautiful and diverse scenery he experiences while traveling Ohio and Kentucky.” The reception will be 6–8 p.m. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Fridays–Sundays. Admission is free.

All four exhibitions and the receptions are free and open to the public.