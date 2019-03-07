PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

REVIEW OF MINUTES:

• Minutes of February 5, 2019 Special Meeting: Retreat and Work Session

• Minutes of February 12, 2019 Regular Meeting

OLD BUSINESS

• Comprehensive Land Use Plan RFP

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-

tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any

person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of

Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.com for

more information.