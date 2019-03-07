PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
- Published: March 7, 2019
Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,
100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387
REVIEW OF MINUTES:
• Minutes of February 5, 2019 Special Meeting: Retreat and Work Session
• Minutes of February 12, 2019 Regular Meeting
OLD BUSINESS
• Comprehensive Land Use Plan RFP
