Antioch College receives building donation

Villagers Dr. Esther and David Battle recently gifted their building, a historic property located at 403 Xenia Avenue, to Antioch College.

An iconic downtown building, 403 Xenia Avenue boasts office and residential rental space. The Battles have occupied the building for more than 30 years — it houses clinical psychologist and Antioch College alumna Dr. Esther Battle’s office, as well as David Battle’s design studio, where, as art director for The Antioch Review, he designs their evocative covers. Additional downstairs offices are available, while efficiency apartments are located upstairs in the building.

As part of the condition of the property transfer to the college, the building now has a historic preservation easement thanks to work completed by TLT. The Battles wanted to ensure that the historic facade of the building would be protected in perpetuity. This building was a part of the successful application by the Village for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. The preservation easement can only be held by a nonprofit organization, such as TLT, who are qualified to manage and monitor compliance.

Now that the donation has been completed, Antioch College’s Board of Trustees has determined that it is in the best interest of the college to sell the property.