— Public Notice —

2019 FOURTH QUARTER SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-45, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO



Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, December 16, 2019, gave reading to an ordinance and passed as an emergency, text to follow.

WHEREAS, Ordinance 2018-50 was adopted to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the Village of Yellow Springs, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, and

WHEREAS, Village Council makes supplemental appropriations to reflect adjustments which occur throughout the fiscal year, and;

WHEREAS, this ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure necessary to preserve the public interest and provide for a special emergency in the operation of Village services, such emergency being the urgent necessity to provide legitimate expenditures and amend the annual appropriation.

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO, HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Please click here to view the PDF of the entire document.