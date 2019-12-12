Public Meetings
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations
for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person
requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office
at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.
• Environmental Commission
Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:45 p.m.
• Village Council
Monday, Dec. 16
6 p.m.: Executive Session
7 p.m.: Regular Session
• Manager’s Housing Advisory Board
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m.
