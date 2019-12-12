— Public Notice —

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations

for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person

requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office

at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

• Environmental Commission

Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:45 p.m.

• Village Council

Monday, Dec. 16

6 p.m.: Executive Session

7 p.m.: Regular Session

• Manager’s Housing Advisory Board

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m.