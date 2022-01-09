YSHS COVID-19 booster clinic Jan. 12

A COVID-19 booster clinic for vaccinated children 12 and older will be held at Yellow Springs High School on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 1–3 p.m. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must complete a consent form, which will be available in the high school office beginning on Monday, January 10.

Superintendent Terri Holden also announced via text Friday an update to YS Schools Health & Safety Plan 2021–2022 guidelines, which are aligned with the recommendations of the CDC, ODH, and GCPH.

Holden’s letter outlined the current COVID infection and quarantine status in the schools, and, while she attributes the low numbers to the “collaborative efforts and diligence” on the part of staff and students, Holden reiterated the need to follow CDC guidance, as well as the following:

Get your child vaccinated for COVID-19, and boosted if available for their age group. Get vaccinated yourself, and get your booster shot, if you have not done so already. Keep your child home when they are sick. Communicate with the school if your child has tested positive or has been exposed to COVID-19. Stay home until the results of PCR are received. Consider getting flu shots for your entire family. Be consistent about mask-wearing, no matter where you are. Wear at least a KN-95 mask if available. If you are feeling ill, please consider taking an at-home test. Although these are in extremely short supply now, we hope that test availability broadens within the next few weeks. Complete the survey on your child(ren)’s vaccination status.

• Click here to view the complete revised Health & Safety Plan.

• Click here to view Terri Holden’s letter in its entirety.