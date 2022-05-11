Yellow Springs Board of Education Agenda
- Published: May 11, 2022
YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION AGENDA
for Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m.
MILLS LAWN ELEMENTARY
GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM
Topic: Routine Business
Note: In-person public participation will be limited to first-come, first-served, and will follow CDC guidelines. Masks will be required and will be available on site. This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change. The public must sign in for community comments. The meeting will be available via our YouTube Channel, Yellow Springs Schools Board Meetings.
Comments are closed for this article.