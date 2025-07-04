Going, going, grad

In a packed Foundry Theater, 15 outgoing Antiochians graduated from the college on Saturday, June 21.

The Rev. William J. Barber Jr., shown at left, delivered a powerful commencement address and spoke on the state of the world, noting that this country has “a heart problem.”

The reverend called upon the graduating Antioch students to act as moral defibrillators for the U.S., to be revolutionaries of love and justice and, in the spirit of Horace Mann, win victories for humanity.