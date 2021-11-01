FC Springs Boys U12 team rallies in tournament

The FC Springs Boys U12 team competed in the Haunted Classic B12 Green Division Soccer Tournament in Beavercreek over the weekend and won the Green Division Championship. It is the first tournament championship for the U12 FC Springs team, who earned their way to the final game with a 2–0–1 record in group play.

