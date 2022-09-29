COVID Update | Sept. 29, 2022

Greene County remained at a “medium” community level for COVID-19 for the fourth week in a row, according to the latest update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, released Thursday, Sept. 22.

• Greene County’s number of new cases fell for the week of Sept. 15–21, with 179, compared with 289 for the week of Sept. 8–14, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s most recent data. The 45387 ZIP code accounted for one of the county’s most recent week’s new cases, compared to 23 the prior week.

• New coronavirus-related hospital admissions in Greene County numbered 16 for the week of Sept. 15–21, compared to 32 the week before.

• The county reported one death for the week of Sept. 15–21. The county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 525.

• Greene County also reported a decrease in the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period, with 245.7 as of Sept. 22, compared to 299.5 reported Sept 15. Greene County’s latest numbers put it 58th in the state. Meigs County, in southeast Ohio, was at the top, with 571.9; and Holmes County, in the east central part of the state, remained at the bottom, with 116. The state’s 88-county average of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period fell from 320.5, reported Sept. 15, to 257.7, reported Sept. 22.

• The statewide total of new cases for Sept. 15–21 was 14,336, compared with 20,552 the week before.

• Ohio’s number of new hospitalizations also decreased, moving from 626, for Sept. 8–14, to 523, for Sept. 15–21. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Sept. 22 also dropped from the week before, sliding from 1,133 to 1,028.

• The number of COVID-related deaths in the state reported Sept. 15–121 was 92, compared to 99 the week before. As of Sept. 22, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic was 39,767.