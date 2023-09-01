Singapore Seahorse Coin Jewelry now open

On Friday, July 14, the village’s comically large scissors were once again brought to the ribbon cutting of a new downtown Yellow Springs business: Singapore Seahorse Coin Jewelry is now open for business at 100 Corry St. The business’ regular hours are Wednesday–Sunday, noon–4 p.m.

Specializing in handmade jewelry with coins from around the world — such as Hungarian forints, Greek medallions with Athena’s owl, dragon-engraved Welsh pounds and so much more — Singapore Seahorse has been a nine-year labor of love for owner Nicole Swani, shown above with the scissors.

Her father was an avid coin collector, she told the News, and now, she’s happy to continue her family business in some brick and mortar. Holding the ribbon are Swani’s husband, Kunal, and Mayor Pam Conine. The little one trying to hide behind the ribbon is Swani’s daughter, Anna.