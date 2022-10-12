— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, October 17, 2022, 7 p.m.

Anyone can observe the meeting via cable channel 5, YouTube (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on Facebook. If you would like to make a live statement or otherwise participate virtually, please contact Judy Kintner (Clerk@yso.com or 937-767-9126) to arrange via the Zoom meeting platform.

THIS MUST BE DONE PRIOR TO 6 P.M. ON THE DATE OF THE MEETING.

Please be advised that if you wish to participate, you MUST identify yourself and your contact information as it will be part of the public record created from the meeting. No unidentified statements or commentary or from platforms other than Zoom will be read into the minutes of the meeting or responded to in real time. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.

VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION WILL BE PERMITTED ONLY DURING LEGISLATION AND CITIZEN CONCERNS.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of September 29, 2022 Special Meeting: Joint Meeting

• Minutes of October 3, 2022 Regular Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2022-34 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 634 “Noise” and Replacing It in Its Entirety

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2022-35 Approving a Fourth Quarter Supplemental and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2022-36 Creating Chapter 635 and Regulating Busking in the Village of Yellow Springs

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8 p.m.)

• Active Transportation Advisory Committee re: Sidewalk Report (MacQueen: 10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:10 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• Finance Committee Ongoing Conversation: Inflation, Taxation and Affordability: Vendor Registration Proposal (Housh: 10 min.)

• Goals Revised Template (Housh: 5 min.)

• Volunteer Program Update (Brown: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:50 p.m.)

• Oct. 27: Council Work Session: 2023 Budget Session #1 (6–8 p.m.)

• Nov. 2: Council Work Session: 2023 Budget Session #2 (5:30–7:30 p.m.)

• Nov. 7: Ordinance Approving Final Plat for DDC Development

– First Reading of Ordinance re: Busking

– Resolution 2022-60 Authorizing the Yellow Springs Police Department to Develop and Administer a Therapy Dog Program

-Draft: Amending the Personnel Policy Manual to Incorporate Anti-Discrimination Language per OCRC Settlement

• Nov. 21: Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance re: Busking

– First Reading of 2023 Budget Ordinance

• Dec. 1: Council Work Session: Public Safety Discussion (3-5pm)

• Dec. 5: Second Reading/Public Hearing of 2023 Budget Ordinance

– Ordinance Approving Preliminary Plat Plan for Millworks PUD and Declaring an Emergency

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via email at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.