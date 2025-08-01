Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
01
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Moving picture

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

After years of planning, Little Art Theatre’s marquee makeover began in earnest on Tuesday, July 15.

Elyria-based Wagner Electric Sign Co. is now in the process of demolishing the iconic sign, and in its place, will erect a new one designed as a tribute to the theatre’s original 1940s-era, art-deco-style marquee.

During the theater’s temporary closure, Little Art programming will continue at off-site venues throughout the village. Up next is a free screening of “Shrek” on Sunday, July 20, at Gaunt Park, starting at 8:15 p.m.

Regular in-theater programming will resume Friday, Aug. 1.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

AC Service
Wagner Subaru
2021 Yellow Springs News Merchandise
Read the 2024-2025 Guide to Yellow Springs online
Think TV
INTOWN
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com