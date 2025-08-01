Moving picture

After years of planning, Little Art Theatre’s marquee makeover began in earnest on Tuesday, July 15.

Elyria-based Wagner Electric Sign Co. is now in the process of demolishing the iconic sign, and in its place, will erect a new one designed as a tribute to the theatre’s original 1940s-era, art-deco-style marquee.

During the theater’s temporary closure, Little Art programming will continue at off-site venues throughout the village. Up next is a free screening of “Shrek” on Sunday, July 20, at Gaunt Park, starting at 8:15 p.m.

Regular in-theater programming will resume Friday, Aug. 1.