Moving picture
- Published: August 1, 2025
After years of planning, Little Art Theatre’s marquee makeover began in earnest on Tuesday, July 15.
Elyria-based Wagner Electric Sign Co. is now in the process of demolishing the iconic sign, and in its place, will erect a new one designed as a tribute to the theatre’s original 1940s-era, art-deco-style marquee.
During the theater’s temporary closure, Little Art programming will continue at off-site venues throughout the village. Up next is a free screening of “Shrek” on Sunday, July 20, at Gaunt Park, starting at 8:15 p.m.
Regular in-theater programming will resume Friday, Aug. 1.
