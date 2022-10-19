— Public Notice —

Village Council Special Meeting: Work Session

Thursday, Oct. 27, 6–8 p.m. • Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION

• Budget Session 1: General Fund

• Staff priorities and five-year time line

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via email at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.