SWAT standoff ends peacefully

A 46-year-old Yellow Springs man was taken into custody Saturday evening, Dec. 24, after a four-hour standoff with police and SWAT at his home in the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

The man, who had not been formally charged as of press time, is being held in the Greene County Jail on four preliminary charges, including firing a weapon in or into a building and inducing panic.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when the Yellow Springs Police Department received a call from another resident of the home who, from a remote location, requested a welfare check on the man whom the caller believed posed a threat to himself.

When police arrived at the scene minutes later, officers ordered the man — believed to be armed — to leave the home. Upon his refusal, police attempted to call the man but were unsuccessful. Police then contacted several of the man’s friends and acquaintances and asked them to reach out to him and convince him to exit the dwelling.

Then, according to dispatch records, police heard a “muffled pop” emanate from the home at 2:54 p.m. At that point, Yellow Springs Police Chief Paige Burge requested assistance from the Greene County Regional SWAT Team, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Xenia Police Department.

As time went on, law enforcement continued entreating the man to come out of the residence; he continued to refuse, and at one point, said, “I won’t come out with guns pointed at me,” according to dispatch records.

Around 3:45 p.m., police began evacuating nearby residences. Records indicate officers attempted to clear approximately 15 homes. While several residents exited the scene altogether, despite the subzero temperatures and snow accumulation, many residents opted to retreat to basements or confined spaces.

At 6:16 p.m., the man exited his home through the front door and surrendered to the police without incident. He was then transferred to Greene County Jail and, as of press time, remains in custody.

Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes around 6:30 p.m. once the scene had been cleared.

The News will not identify the man until he has been formally charged with a crime.

Updates will be provided as they are made available.