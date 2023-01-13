Gelt getters

As the sun set on Sunday, Dec. 18, a group of villagers gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at a potluck. Amidst the celebration, Matan Mazursky challenged several children and adults to a game of dreidel.

Pictured above, Mazursky explained the rules of the game, showing off a box of gelt, or gold coins made of chocolate, that spinners wager and win, so long as they don’t spin “nun,” or nothing.

The group also learned the dreidel song, taught by villagers Toni Dosik and Len Kramer.