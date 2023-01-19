Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Jan
21
2023

Village Council Retreat Agenda

— Public Notice —
Village Council Retreat Agenda
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2–6 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

COUNCIL BUSINESS
• Discussion re: Village Goals (2–4 p.m.)
• Council Capacity Building (4–6 p.m.)
– Review of Proposed Strategies for Adding Capacity and Efficiency
– Committee Structure Discussion (Scope; Efficiency; Membership; Topic Areas; Purpose)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed.

