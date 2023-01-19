— Public Notice —

Village Council Retreat Agenda

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2–6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

COUNCIL BUSINESS

• Discussion re: Village Goals (2–4 p.m.)

• Council Capacity Building (4–6 p.m.)

– Review of Proposed Strategies for Adding Capacity and Efficiency

– Committee Structure Discussion (Scope; Efficiency; Membership; Topic Areas; Purpose)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed.